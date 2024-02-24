Open Menu

CCP Approves Three KSA-based Mergers With Stake In Pakistan’s Steel Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to three mergers concerning Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), having a presence in Pakistan’s steel market.

The overall transaction comprises of restructuring of two entities divided into three stages of transactions, according to press statement issued by the commission here Saturday.

Based in the Saudi Arabia, Hadeed is a well-established company, producing a range of steel products. It deals in spot sales in Pakistan’s steel market and exports to Pakistan through international traders.

Initially, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) sent a pre-merger application to CCP to acquire 100% shareholding of Hadeed from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (“SABIC”).

PIF is a sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and known for its diverse investments in various sectors globally. PIF has entered into a share purchase agreement with SABIC, under which SABIC agrees to sell its entire share capital of Hadeed to PIF.

Moving on the next step, Hadeed was to acquire 100% shareholding of Al Rajhi Steel Industries Company from M/s. Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment. Al Rajhi Steel, established in 1978, is a subsidiary of Al Rajhi Invest and is known for its steel manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. This involved a share exchange agreement between Hadeed and Al Rajhi Invest.

In the third stage, PIF intends to dispose off its 44.5% shareholding in Hadeed to M/s. Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment thus sharing control over Hadeed and Al Rajhi Steel for improving their respective production capabilities and increasing their operational efficiency.

These transactions, as per the information available, are not anticipated to raise any competition concerns in the relevant market.

The steel sector in Pakistan is one of the most important industries in the country. It plays a vital role and with investments it can help raise the GDP and bring benefits to both the economy and investors.

More Stories From Business