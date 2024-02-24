CCP Approves Three KSA-based Mergers With Stake In Pakistan’s Steel Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to three mergers concerning Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), having a presence in Pakistan’s steel market.
The overall transaction comprises of restructuring of two entities divided into three stages of transactions, according to press statement issued by the commission here Saturday.
Based in the Saudi Arabia, Hadeed is a well-established company, producing a range of steel products. It deals in spot sales in Pakistan’s steel market and exports to Pakistan through international traders.
Initially, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) sent a pre-merger application to CCP to acquire 100% shareholding of Hadeed from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (“SABIC”).
PIF is a sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and known for its diverse investments in various sectors globally. PIF has entered into a share purchase agreement with SABIC, under which SABIC agrees to sell its entire share capital of Hadeed to PIF.
Moving on the next step, Hadeed was to acquire 100% shareholding of Al Rajhi Steel Industries Company from M/s. Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment. Al Rajhi Steel, established in 1978, is a subsidiary of Al Rajhi Invest and is known for its steel manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. This involved a share exchange agreement between Hadeed and Al Rajhi Invest.
In the third stage, PIF intends to dispose off its 44.5% shareholding in Hadeed to M/s. Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment thus sharing control over Hadeed and Al Rajhi Steel for improving their respective production capabilities and increasing their operational efficiency.
These transactions, as per the information available, are not anticipated to raise any competition concerns in the relevant market.
The steel sector in Pakistan is one of the most important industries in the country. It plays a vital role and with investments it can help raise the GDP and bring benefits to both the economy and investors.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
More Stories From Business
-
Honorary membership of Sports Complex to be granted to national, international players: FDA DG56 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 1,000 per tola to Rs 215,1002 hours ago
-
Portugal allocates 204 million euros in support for farmers4 hours ago
-
SW China's Yunnan sees rising new energy power generation6 hours ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.36 trln yuan6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 202410 hours ago
-
Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador24 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strengthens bilateral ties24 hours ago
-
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LCCI24 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points24 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar24 hours ago