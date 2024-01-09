Open Menu

CDNS Achieves Rs 960 Billion Targets In Fresh Bond

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

CDNS achieves Rs 960 billion targets in fresh bond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a target of Rs 960 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to January 9th 2023-24.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Tuesday.

The senior official said this was a Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.

In view of the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he said.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 52 billion by January 9, 2023-24, through Islamic investment bonds.

The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed the directorate that it had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce new products in the market."Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Teller January July Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

14 hours ago
Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

14 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business