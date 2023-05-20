Chairman CDA announces allotment of land for Central office of IIA, Islamabad Industrial Estate

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal on Saturday announced the allotment of land for the central office of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) and Islamabad Industrial Estate and issued an order for its immediate implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal on Saturday announced the allotment of land for the central office of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) and Islamabad Industrial Estate and issued an order for its immediate implementation.

He said that the relevant directorate of CDA and IIA should hold a decision-making meeting in this regard as soon as possible and steps will be taken towards the implementation of this project.

Mengal said this while addressing the Luncheon organized by the Islamabad Industrial Association along with other speakers.

Chairman CDA, on this occasion, announced the nomination of the President of Islamabad Industrial Association Muhammad Ahmed Waheed as a member of the CDA Board and said that now the President of IIA will be included in the decisions making of CDA because he is a major stakeholder in Islamabad.

He said that the location for the Islamabad Industrial Estate has been decided and the construction of the Islamabad Industrial Estate will be started soon and in the meeting of the CDA Board, where President IIA Ahmed Waheed and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtauri participated as member.

He will participate as a member, where he will play his full role in the decision of CDA for the location of Islamabad Industrial Estate.

He said that President IIA Ahmed Waheed will now resolve his problems by playing his full role to resolve the problems of his association and industrialists as a CDA board member.

On this occasion, he announced to resolve the problems of Kahota and Rawat Industrial Zone on a priority basis and announced all the modern facilities in it.

He further said that businessmen have a very important role in the country's economy and with the inclusion of businessmen and industrialists in the decisions of CDA, the country's economy will be strengthened and islam city will develop.

Chairman CDA also announced the construction of a modern hospital and allocation of space for a medical college on the demand of the industrialists of Islamabad.

In response to the demands of the first President IIA Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President CDA said that CDA will soon decide to take the 33-year lease to 99 years and the issue will be finalized.

He said that the construction of Islamabad Industrial Zone on the pattern of Faisalabad Industrial Zone will be finalized and the traders will soon hear the good news.

He said that the Industrial Association and Industrialists of Islamabad are giving employment to 500,000 people and it is about 0.

5 million people who have been provided employment by the members of this association.

He expressed the hope that the Islamabad Industrial Association and the industrialists will provide employment to more people in the same way after the creation of a new industrial zone.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA issued an order to resolve the issue of entry on 19th Avenue.He said that the issue of plot bifurcation will be resolved on priority basis and a meeting of CDA will be called soon.

Apart from this, Chairman CDA also issued orders for doubling the road in the industrial area of Islamabad and for the corroding facility in the industrial area of Nain Witten and it was asked to implement it soon.

Apart from this, Chairman CDA announced to upgrade the vegetable and fruit market of Islamabad and also announced his visit.

Addressing the ceremony on this occasion, IIA President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed thanked the Chairman CDA for including him in the CDA board and said that with this the industrialists and businessmen will contribute to the development of the country's economy.

On this occasion, Ahmed Waheed thanked Chairman CDA for approving all their demands, including industrial zone and land for central office and said that industries will flourish in Islamabad with such decisions.

He said that the industrial zones of Islamabad are providing employment to 500,000 people who have a great contribution to the country's economy.

Chairman CDA said that Islamabad Industrial Association was established in 1960 and since then it has played an unparalleled role in the development of Islamabad.

He said that 2000 companies are registered under Islam Industrial Association, out of which 600 are dynamic industries.

He said that Islamabad is the third largest tax-paying city of Pakistan and our association has a major role in it.

On this occasion, he thanked Chairman CDA for issuing orders to resolve all their demands, including Kahouta industry and other issues.

On this occasion, the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce thanked its Chairman CDA for announcing to provide space for all demands including industrial estate. He said that CDA should establish a facilitation center in the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce.

On this occasion, Chief Convener of Islamabad Industrial Association Sahail Malik said that Chairman CDA thanked him for announcing the provision of land for the industrial zone and office of the industrialists of Islamabad.

He said that the facilities of the industrial zone of Islamabad will have an impact on the country's economy and the country's industry will grow.

On this occasion, he said that the role of the Pakistan Army is very important in uniting Pakistan and the army is our pride.

He said that any propaganda against Pakistan Army will not be tolerated and the business community of Islamabad is standing with Pakistan in this regard.