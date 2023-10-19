Open Menu

Chairman FBR Holds E-Kachehri

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs) on Thursday as part of FBR’s drive to facilitate taxpayers in tax compliance and to address their tax-related concerns.

During the occasion, Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their issues. The Chairman issued on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve the problems of the taxpayers at the earliest, said a news release here.

Amjed Zubair also encouraged the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for speedy resolution of their concerns pertaining to filing of tax returns.

He apprised that Field Formations have already been given instructions for maximum facilitation of taxpayers.

The Chairman FBR also appreciated the suggestions given by taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered during the formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers’ facilitation.

He reaffirmed that FBR was making all-out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers.

The E-Kachehri occasion not only provides a platform for the taxpayers for quick redressal of their grievances but also promotes tax compliance and outreach.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Visit FBR From

Recent Stories

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

7 minutes ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

31 minutes ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

54 minutes ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

3 hours ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

6 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business