UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR Holds E-Khuli Kachehri

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Chairman FBR holds E-Khuli Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Continuing the tradition, Chairman, of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad here on Friday held E-Khuli Kachehri to listen to the issues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance.

The occasion provides a platform for taxpayers to voice their concerns directly to Chairman FBR as well as give suggestions for the speedy provision of tax-related services to promote tax compliance across the country, said a press release.

During the occasion, Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendations.

The Chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve issues of the taxpayers at the earliest.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for resolution of their issues on matters of taxation.

Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered while formulating future tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers' facilitation.

He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers by ensuring the timely provision of services.

E-Khuli Kachehri by Chairman FBR provides an opportunity for taxpayers to directly communicate with the Chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the Field Formations.

Chairman FBR has already directed all Field Formations to timely resolve the taxpayers' concerns through improved service delivery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Visit FBR All From

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

30 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

55 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.