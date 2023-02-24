Chairman FBR holds E-Khuli Kachehri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Continuing the tradition, Chairman, of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad here on Friday held E-Khuli Kachehri to listen to the issues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance.

The occasion provides a platform for taxpayers to voice their concerns directly to Chairman FBR as well as give suggestions for the speedy provision of tax-related services to promote tax compliance across the country, said a press release.

During the occasion, Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendations.

The Chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve issues of the taxpayers at the earliest.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest Regional Tax Office and Collectorate of Customs for resolution of their issues on matters of taxation.

Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered while formulating future tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers' facilitation.

He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers by ensuring the timely provision of services.

E-Khuli Kachehri by Chairman FBR provides an opportunity for taxpayers to directly communicate with the Chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the Field Formations.

Chairman FBR has already directed all Field Formations to timely resolve the taxpayers' concerns through improved service delivery.