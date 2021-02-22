UrduPoint.com
China's Tianjin Sees 2.3 Mln Cross-border E-commerce Orders In Jan.

Mon 22nd February 2021

China's Tianjin sees 2.3 mln cross-border e-commerce orders in Jan.



TIANJIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The north Chinese port city of Tianjin saw over 2.3 million cross-border e-commerce orders in January, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

Tianjin received over 2.29 million declared e-commerce import orders in January, up by 13.

63 percent year on year, with sales volumes reaching 382 million Yuan (about 59 million U.S. Dollars), an increase of 16.46 percent over the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Tianjin had 5,900 export orders via e-commerce in January, with sales volumes reaching 366,300 yuan, said the commission.

A total of 478 cross-border e-commerce companies have been registered in Tianjin, providing services such as financing, logistics and warehousing.

