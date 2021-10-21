UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.3890 Against USD Thursday

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:24 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 179 pips to 6.3890 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

