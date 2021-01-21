The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 3.9 percent to 2.5 trillion yuan (about 387 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress

CHONGQING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 3.9 percent to 2.5 trillion Yuan (about 387 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

The municipality's per capita GDP last year exceeded 10,000 U.S. Dollars, said Tang Liangzhi, mayor of Chongqing, in his government work report delivered Thursday at the opening of the annual municipal legislative session.

Its GDP growth target for 2021 was set at above 6 percent.