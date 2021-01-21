UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chongqing's GDP Grows 3.9 Pct In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:21 PM

Chongqing's GDP grows 3.9 pct in 2020

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 3.9 percent to 2.5 trillion yuan (about 387 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress

CHONGQING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality grew 3.9 percent to 2.5 trillion Yuan (about 387 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

The municipality's per capita GDP last year exceeded 10,000 U.S. Dollars, said Tang Liangzhi, mayor of Chongqing, in his government work report delivered Thursday at the opening of the annual municipal legislative session.

Its GDP growth target for 2021 was set at above 6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Chongqing Congress 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council LAUNCH Dubai’s first

10 minutes ago

Moroccan King receives Abdullah bin Zayed

11 minutes ago

New White House Press Secretary Promised Daily Bri ..

5 minutes ago

White House Press Secretary Says Not Sure Biden, T ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Send Another Request to German ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese racer on brink of F1 dream says 'last step ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.