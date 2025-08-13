Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 August 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.63 279.48
GBP 385.
71 377.37
EUR 333.75 326.56
JPY 1.9293 1.8878
AED 76.11 74.47
SAR 77.78 76.61
APP/mzr/
