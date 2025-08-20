Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.22 279.18

GBP 384.

32 376.83

EUR 331.83 324.66

JPY 1.9335 1.8918

AED 76.01 74.37

SAR 77.66 76.98

APP/as/

