Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 August 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.22 279.18
GBP 384.
32 376.83
EUR 331.83 324.66
JPY 1.9335 1.8918
AED 76.01 74.37
SAR 77.66 76.98
