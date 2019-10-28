Egypt's non-petroleum exports mounted to 19.201 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2019, recording a three-percent rise compared with the same period of last year, the country's Trade and Industry Ministry said Monday

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Egypt's non-petroleum exports mounted to 19.201 billion U.S. Dollars in the first nine months of 2019 , recording a three-percent rise compared with the same period of last year, the country's Trade and Industry Ministry said Monday.

"The imports saw a slight decrease recording 52.399 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of the year compared with 52.575 billion dollars in the same period of the year before," the ministry said in a statement on its face book page.

It is stressed that the increase of exports is positively reflected in the decline of the trade deficit by 669 million US dollars in the same period.

Textile, engineering and medical industries are three export sectors that recorded an observed growth in 2019 according to the statement.

Meanwhile, some sectors recorded a decline in their imports, including the furniture, leather products, building materials, chemical products and agriculture products.

The ministry added that 37 percent of Egypt's exports targeted six countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Italy, the UK and the UAE, while Egypt's imports were mainly from six countries, including China, the U.S., Germany, Italy, Russia and Turkey which accounted for 46 percent of the total value of the country's imports.