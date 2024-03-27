Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29275.22

GBP 354.95 347.25

EUR 304.61 298.58

JPY 1.85431.8142

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.95

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44665

LIBOR 3M 5.56916

LIBOR 6M 5.64986

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.90275.87273.67272.01269.49266.85264.30

EUR 300.02 299.09297.09295.65293.30290.82288.43

GBP 349.39248.11345.40343.36340.23 336.96333.82

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

2 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

11 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

11 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

11 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

11 hours ago
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

11 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

11 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

11 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

12 hours ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business