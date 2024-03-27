EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 354.95 347.25
EUR 304.61 298.58
JPY 1.85431.8142
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.95
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44665
LIBOR 3M 5.56916
LIBOR 6M 5.64986
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.90275.87273.67272.01269.49266.85264.30
EUR 300.02 299.09297.09295.65293.30290.82288.43
GBP 349.39248.11345.40343.36340.23 336.96333.82
APP/mzr/
