Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29275.22

GBP 355.09 347.42

EUR 303.10 297.10

JPY 1.85931.8192

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.60 74.94

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44182

LIBOR 3M 5.56352

LIBOR 6M 5.65230

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15276.34274.01272.30269.75267.20264.92

EUR 298.79 298.12295.98294.48292.16289.78287.70

GBP 349.87248.89346.01343.89340.72 337.56334.76

APP/mzr/

