Open Menu

Exports Increase By 6.25% To $26.859 Bln During Jul-April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Exports increase by 6.25% to $26.859 bln during Jul-April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 6.25 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-April (2024-25) were recorded at $26.859 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.37 percent by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.210 billion during the first ten months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.

351 billion against the deficit of $19.622 billion last year, showing an increase of 8.81 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in April 2025 decreased by 8.93 percent to $2.141 billion from $2.351 billion in April 2024.

On the other hand, the imports went up by 14.09 percent by increasing from $4.846 billion to $5.529 billion, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 19.05 percent when compared to the exports of $2.645 billion during March 2025.

The imports witnessed an increase of 14.52 percent when compared to the imports of $4.828 billion in March 2025, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

3 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

3 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

22 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

22 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business