Gold price dips by Rs.1,300 to Rs.344,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.344,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs.345,800 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,114 to Rs.

295,353 from Rs. 296,467 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs.270,740 from Rs. 271,771.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,427 and Rs.2,938 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.13 to $3,263 from $3,276 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.45, the Association reported.