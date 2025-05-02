Open Menu

Furniture Expo Launched In Faisalabad To Boost Business Activity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Furniture expo launched in Faisalabad to boost business activity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The private sector has organised a three-day national-level Furniture Expo in Faisalabad to boost business activities in the area.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan formally inaugurated the expo arranged under the banner of “Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo” at Sitara Marquee Canal Road.

Later, Maryam Khan also visited various stalls of the expo and examined the products. She appreciated the quality and variety of furniture on display. She said that the divisional administration values such private-sector initiatives that promote trade and economic engagement. Administrative support would be extended to facilitate future events that contribute to entrepreneurship and commercial development in the region, she added.

A spokesman of local administration said that the expo would bring together leading furniture brands from across Pakistan under one roof and offer a diverse showcase of modern, traditional and luxury interior furnishings.

He said that the expo would provide a platform for furniture manufacturers, designers and retailers to connect with customers and generate sales in addition to exploring business collaborations.

The furniture expo is expected to attract a large number of visitors over the next three days including interior designers, homebuyers, architects and industry professionals, spokesman added.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza and Expo management officials were also present on the occasion.

