SCCI SVP Welcomes Trade Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi warmly welcomed a delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) from Pakistan’s Missions Abroad.
During the interactive session, the SVP SCCI emphasized Sialkot’s robust export capacity, industrial excellence, and the key challenges currently faced by exporters.
He highlighted the city’s core export sectors, including surgical instruments, sports goods, leather products, and apparel, and urged the TIOs to actively work towards enhancing market access, strengthening international branding, and building trade linkages in their respective postings.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI SVP welcomes trade officers1 minute ago
-
Gold price dips by Rs.1,300 to Rs.344,500 per tola21 minutes ago
-
NTU team visits PHMA Sialkot1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister underscore’s macroeconomic stability, private sector's role in engagement with OI ..2 hours ago
-
Finance minister briefs S&P on reform progress and economic stability outlook2 hours ago
-
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 7603 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.15pc3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1150 billion savings target by start of last 10 months of FY 2024-253 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 0.3 percent in April 20253 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 20258 hours ago