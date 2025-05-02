SCCI SVP welcomes trade officers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi warmly welcomed a delegation of newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) from Pakistan’s Missions Abroad.

During the interactive session, the SVP SCCI emphasized Sialkot’s robust export capacity, industrial excellence, and the key challenges currently faced by exporters.

He highlighted the city’s core export sectors, including surgical instruments, sports goods, leather products, and apparel, and urged the TIOs to actively work towards enhancing market access, strengthening international branding, and building trade linkages in their respective postings.