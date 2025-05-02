Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.25 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025.

The central bank, in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position, on Friday reported, “During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million“.

The breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, decreased to $ 5,037.4 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 18, 2025, were $ 15,436 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,206 million while reserves of $ 5,230.1 million were held by the commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of ..

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dha ..

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakista ..

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Jour ..

Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging St ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion

2 minutes ago
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against P ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to UAE for its stea ..

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to UAE for its steadfast support for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

Gold prices drop further across Pakistan

1 hour ago
 India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pa ..

India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ATC acquits man in hate material case

ATC acquits man in hate material case

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business