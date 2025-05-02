Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $ 15.25 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 09:24 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025.
The central bank, in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position, on Friday reported, “During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million“.
The breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, decreased to $ 5,037.4 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 18, 2025, were $ 15,436 million.
Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10,206 million while reserves of $ 5,230.1 million were held by the commercial banks.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dha ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakista ..
Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging St ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi
PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to UAE for its steadfast support for Pakistan
Gold prices drop further across Pakistan
India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan
ATC acquits man in hate material case
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices drop further across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Furniture expo launched in Faisalabad to boost business activity2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points1 hour ago
-
Exports increase by 6.25% to $26.859 bln during Jul-April3 hours ago
-
KPRA collects Rs 41.9b in ten months of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
SCCI SVP welcomes trade officers4 hours ago
-
Gold price dips by Rs.1,300 to Rs.344,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1.46 trillion in the market1 hour ago
-
NTU team visits PHMA Sialkot5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister underscore’s macroeconomic stability, private sector's role in engagement with OI ..5 hours ago