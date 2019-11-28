(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has issued special instructions to publish all Customs Valuation Rulings on the board's Website to make it easily accessible for the general public.

He also instructed to further promote transparency and ease of doing business, said a statement issued by FBR here on Thursday.

The chairman has requested the business community to assist FBR in identifying cases of under-valuation so that remedial action should be taken.