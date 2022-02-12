UrduPoint.com

Finance Ministry Rejects Message On Social Media About Chinese Economist's Comments

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Finance Ministry rejects message on social media about Chinese economist's comments

Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday strongly rejected the message went viral on social media about Chinese economist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday strongly rejected the message went viral on social media about Chinese economist.

The Ministry clarified that no such meeting was held and the message in urdu language being viral in social media with caption, "Chinese economist slaps Finance Minister over a joint session yesterday held at Islamabad" is totally baseless.

According to a press release issued here by the Ministry of Finance, "it is clarified that a same message in English was made viral in social media some four months ago to damage the repute of the Finance Minister.

"The press release says that no such meeting was held and the current message in Urdu is just a replica of previous message being spread to harm the repute and prestige of the Finance Minister and create a negative impression into the minds of the masses.

The Ministry had approached the Federal Investigation Agency, Cyber Crime for investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad China Social Media Same Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

NATO Fabricated 'Myth' About Russia Invading Ukrai ..

NATO Fabricated 'Myth' About Russia Invading Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 EMA Says Carried Out No Studies on Sputnik V Combi ..

EMA Says Carried Out No Studies on Sputnik V Combination With EU-Approved Vaccin ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 7 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Tells Lavrov Diplomatic Solution to Ukrain ..

Blinken Tells Lavrov Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis Still Open - State De ..

2 minutes ago
 Lindvik ends Norways Olympic drought with large hi ..

Lindvik ends Norways Olympic drought with large hill title

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukrai ..

Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukraine conflict

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>