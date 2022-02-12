Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday strongly rejected the message went viral on social media about Chinese economist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday strongly rejected the message went viral on social media about Chinese economist.

The Ministry clarified that no such meeting was held and the message in urdu language being viral in social media with caption, "Chinese economist slaps Finance Minister over a joint session yesterday held at Islamabad" is totally baseless.

According to a press release issued here by the Ministry of Finance, "it is clarified that a same message in English was made viral in social media some four months ago to damage the repute of the Finance Minister.

"The press release says that no such meeting was held and the current message in Urdu is just a replica of previous message being spread to harm the repute and prestige of the Finance Minister and create a negative impression into the minds of the masses.

The Ministry had approached the Federal Investigation Agency, Cyber Crime for investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.