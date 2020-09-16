KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0128% PA 0.7373% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0245% PA 0.7745% PA

For 12 months 0.1526% PA 1.0276% PA

For 2 Years 0.1526% PA 1.5276% PA

For 3 Years 0.1526% PA 1.7776% PA

For 4 years 0.1526% PA 2.0276% PA

For 5 years 0.1526% PA 2.1526% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1904% PA 0.5596% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1699% PA 0.5801% PA

For 12 Months -0.0898% PA 0.7853% PA

For 2 Years -0.0898% PA 1.2853% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0898% PA 1.5353% PA

For 4 years -0.0898% PA 1.7853% PA

For 5 years -0.0898% PA 1.9103% PA

EURO VALUE 16 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2604% PA 1.0104% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2433% PA 0.9933% PA

For 12 Months 0.1733% PA 1.0483% PA

For 2 Years 0.1733% PA 1.5483% PA

For 3 Years 0.1733% PA 1.7983% PA

For 4 years 0.1733% PA 2.0483% PA

For 5 years 0.1733% PA 2.1733% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA

For 12 Months 0.1673% PA 0.7077% PA

For 2 Years 0.1673% PA 1.2077% PA

For 3 Years 0.1673% PA 1.4577% PA

For 4 Years 0.1673% PA 1.7077% PA

For 5 years 0.1673% PA 1.8327% PA