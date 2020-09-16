Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 16th September 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0128% PA 0.7373% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0245% PA 0.7745% PA
For 12 months 0.1526% PA 1.0276% PA
For 2 Years 0.1526% PA 1.5276% PA
For 3 Years 0.1526% PA 1.7776% PA
For 4 years 0.1526% PA 2.0276% PA
For 5 years 0.1526% PA 2.1526% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1904% PA 0.5596% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1699% PA 0.5801% PA
For 12 Months -0.0898% PA 0.7853% PA
For 2 Years -0.0898% PA 1.2853% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0898% PA 1.5353% PA
For 4 years -0.0898% PA 1.7853% PA
For 5 years -0.0898% PA 1.9103% PA
EURO VALUE 16 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2604% PA 1.0104% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2433% PA 0.9933% PA
For 12 Months 0.1733% PA 1.0483% PA
For 2 Years 0.1733% PA 1.5483% PA
For 3 Years 0.1733% PA 1.7983% PA
For 4 years 0.1733% PA 2.0483% PA
For 5 years 0.1733% PA 2.1733% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1935% PA 0.5565% PA
For 12 Months 0.1673% PA 0.7077% PA
For 2 Years 0.1673% PA 1.2077% PA
For 3 Years 0.1673% PA 1.4577% PA
For 4 Years 0.1673% PA 1.7077% PA
For 5 years 0.1673% PA 1.8327% PA