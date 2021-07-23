KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1158% PA 0.6343% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0983% PA 0.6518% PA

For 12 months -0.0084% PA 0.8666% PA

For 2 Years -0.0084% PA 1.3666% PA

For 3 Years -0.0084% PA 1.6166% PA

For 4 years -0.0084% PA 1.8666% PA

For 5 years -0.0084% PA 1.9916% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1511% PA 0.5989% PA

For 12 Months 0.0524% PA 0.8226% PA

For 2 Years 0.0524% PA 1.3226% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0524% PA 1.5726% PA

For 4 years 0.0524% PA 1.8226% PA

For 5 years 0.0524% PA 1.9476% PA

EURO VALUE 23-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3060% PA 1.0560% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.2361% PA 1.1111% PA

For 2 Years 0.2361% PA 1.6111% PA

For 3 Years 0.2361% PA 1.8611% PA

For 4 years 0.2361% PA 2.1111% PA

For 5 years 0.2361% PA 2.2361% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1832% PA 0.5668% PA

For 12 Months -0.2080% PA 0.6670% PA

For 2 Years -0.2080% PA 1.1670% PA

For 3 Years -0.2080% PA 1.4170% PA

For 4 Years -0.2080% PA 1.6670% PA

For 5 years -0.2080% PA 1.7920% PA