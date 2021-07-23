Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1158% PA 0.6343% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0983% PA 0.6518% PA
For 12 months -0.0084% PA 0.8666% PA
For 2 Years -0.0084% PA 1.3666% PA
For 3 Years -0.0084% PA 1.6166% PA
For 4 years -0.0084% PA 1.8666% PA
For 5 years -0.0084% PA 1.9916% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1511% PA 0.5989% PA
For 12 Months 0.0524% PA 0.8226% PA
For 2 Years 0.0524% PA 1.3226% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0524% PA 1.5726% PA
For 4 years 0.0524% PA 1.8226% PA
For 5 years 0.0524% PA 1.9476% PA
EURO VALUE 23-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3060% PA 1.0560% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA
For 12 Months 0.2361% PA 1.1111% PA
For 2 Years 0.2361% PA 1.6111% PA
For 3 Years 0.2361% PA 1.8611% PA
For 4 years 0.2361% PA 2.1111% PA
For 5 years 0.2361% PA 2.2361% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1832% PA 0.5668% PA
For 12 Months -0.2080% PA 0.6670% PA
For 2 Years -0.2080% PA 1.1670% PA
For 3 Years -0.2080% PA 1.4170% PA
For 4 Years -0.2080% PA 1.6670% PA
For 5 years -0.2080% PA 1.7920% PA