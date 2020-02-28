KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rates here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.3633% PA 2.1133% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.3403% PA 2.0903% PA

For 12 months 1.3601% PA 2.2351% PA

For 2 Years 1.3601% PA 2.7351% PA

For 3 Years 1.3601% PA 2.9851% PA

For 4 years 1.3601% PA 3.2351% PA

For 5 years 1.3601% PA 3.3601% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4768% PA 1.2268% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4979% PA 1.2479% PA

For 12 Months 0.5573% PA 1.4323% PA

For 2 Years 0.5573% PA 1.9323% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5573% PA 2.1823% PA

For 4 years 0.5573% PA 2.4323% PA

For 5 years 0.5573% PA 2.5573% PA

EURO VALUE 28-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2057% PA 0.9557% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1699% PA 0.9199% PA

For 12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.9656% PA

For 2 Years 0.0906% PA 1.4656% PA

For 3 Years 0.0906% PA 1.7156% PA

For 4 years 0.0906% PA 1.9656% PA

For 5 years 0.0906% PA 2.0906% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA

For 12 Months -0.1853% PA 0.6897% PA

For 2 Years -0.1853% PA 1.1897% PA

For 3 Years -0.1853% PA 1.4397% PA

For 4 Years -0.1853% PA 1.6897% PA

For 5 years -0.1853% PA 1.8147% PA