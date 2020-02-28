Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rates here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.3633% PA 2.1133% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.3403% PA 2.0903% PA
For 12 months 1.3601% PA 2.2351% PA
For 2 Years 1.3601% PA 2.7351% PA
For 3 Years 1.3601% PA 2.9851% PA
For 4 years 1.3601% PA 3.2351% PA
For 5 years 1.3601% PA 3.3601% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4768% PA 1.2268% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4979% PA 1.2479% PA
For 12 Months 0.5573% PA 1.4323% PA
For 2 Years 0.5573% PA 1.9323% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5573% PA 2.1823% PA
For 4 years 0.5573% PA 2.4323% PA
For 5 years 0.5573% PA 2.5573% PA
EURO VALUE 28-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2057% PA 0.9557% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1699% PA 0.9199% PA
For 12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.9656% PA
For 2 Years 0.0906% PA 1.4656% PA
For 3 Years 0.0906% PA 1.7156% PA
For 4 years 0.0906% PA 1.9656% PA
For 5 years 0.0906% PA 2.0906% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA
For 12 Months -0.1853% PA 0.6897% PA
For 2 Years -0.1853% PA 1.1897% PA
For 3 Years -0.1853% PA 1.4397% PA
For 4 Years -0.1853% PA 1.6897% PA
For 5 years -0.1853% PA 1.8147% PA