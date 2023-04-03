Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 April 2023
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.00
EURO 305.90 309.00
UK POUND 348.50 352.00
AUD $ 188.00 190.00
CAD $ 208.50 210.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50