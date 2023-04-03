Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.00

EURO 305.90 309.00

UK POUND 348.50 352.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 208.50 210.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50