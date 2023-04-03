UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 April 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.00

EURO 305.90 309.00

UK POUND 348.50 352.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 208.50 210.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.80 3.50

