Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 April 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.75 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 312.80 316.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 211.00 214.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

