Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.75 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 312.80 316.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 211.00 214.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50