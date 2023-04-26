Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 April 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.90 284.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.
00
UAE DIRHAM 78.50 79.50
EURO 315.00 318.00
UK POUND 357.00 360.00
AUD $ 188.00 190.00
CAD $ 209.00 211.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50