Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.90 284.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 288.00 291.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.50 79.50

EURO 315.00 318.00

UK POUND 357.00 360.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 209.00 211.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

