Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 August 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.63 279.48

GBP 385.71377.37

EUR 333.75 326.56

JPY 1.9293 1.8878

SAR 76.11 74.47

AED 77.78 76.

61

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3658

LIBOR 3M 4.2329

LIBOR 6M 4.0667

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.99279.62277.10274.82272.20 269.84267.50

EUR328.63327.40 325.05323.00 320.43 318.23 316.01

GBP379.48377.69374.35371.30 367.79364.58361.40

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & govern ..

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..

17 minutes ago
 Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in el ..

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 ..

UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth

21 minutes ago
 Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first ha ..

Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointin ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..

21 minutes ago
 CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for ci ..

CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal

1 minute ago
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business