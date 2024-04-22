Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 24, 2024

USD 278.

2147

GBP 346.1547

EUR 296.3265

JPY 1.8018

APP/msq

