Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.2201 25.06.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JUNE 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 27, 2019
USD 156.9818
GBP 200.0576
EUR 178.8180
JPY 1.4618