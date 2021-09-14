UrduPoint.com

Foreign Trade Of East China's Jiangxi Up 10.6 Pct In Jan.-Aug

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:01 PM

The foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi Province saw robust growth in the first eight months of this year, local customs authorities said

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 )

Jiangxi's import and export volume rose by 10.6 percent year on year to more than 301 billion Yuan (about 46.69 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to August, according to the Nanchang customs.

Of the total, exports stood at 219.5 billion yuan, up 10.2 percent compared with the same period last year, while imports increased by 11.

9 percent year on year to 81.6 billion yuan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United States and the European Union remained Jiangxi's major trading partners, while its trade with emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa and India saw stronger growth.

The foreign trade of Jiangxi's private enterprises saw a strong performance, with the total volume up by 6.4 percent year on year to nearly 218.2 billion yuan, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the province's total.

