Four Development Schemes Worth Rs 13.176b Approved
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 33rd meeting of current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved four development schemes amounting to Rs. 13,176.591 million in the SHC&ME and P&D sectors
P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf presided over the meeting that approved the following schemes:
1. Programme for Strategic Transformation/Revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQs (Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha) at the estimated cost of Rs 2559 million
Establishment of Academic Block and Hostels of Medical College, Bahawalnagar at the estimated cost of Rs 3182.341 million
3. Establishment of Medical College at Okara at the estimated cost of Rs 5044.75 million
4. Chief Minister's Water Conservation and Livelihood Project in Punjab Barani Tract at the estimated cost of Rs 2390.500 million
The meeting was attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.
