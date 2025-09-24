Open Menu

ECC Allows Commercial Import Of Used Vehicles With Higher Duties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:14 PM

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved commercial import of used vehicles not older than five years, subject to environmental and safety standards, while imposing an additional 40 percent Regulatory Duty (RD) until June 30, 2026.

The ECC meeting was chaired virtually by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

According to press release, the ECC decided to amend relevant provisions of the Import Policy Order, 2022 to allow the commercial import of used vehicles.

Initially, only vehicles not older than five years will be permitted until 30th June 2026, after which the vehicle age limit shall stand removed. The ECC further directed that such commercial importation would remain subject to strict compliance with prescribed environmental and safety standards.

The Committee also approved the imposition of 40 percent Regulatory Duty (RD), in addition to the existing customs duties, on the commercial import of used vehicles (less than five years old).

This enhanced duty will remain applicable until 30th June 2026. Thereafter, the duty shall be reduced gradually by 10 percentage points per year, reaching zero by 2029-30, in line with the recommendations of the Tariff Policy board.

On another summary moved by the Cabinet Division, the ECC considered and approved allocation of Rs 800 million Technical Supplementary Grant in favour of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA).

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik; Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; federal secretaries and senior officials from concerned ministries and regulatory bodies.

