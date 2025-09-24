US, Uzbek Presidents Outline Priority Areas Of Advancing Strategic Partnership
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the United States of America Donald Trump held a meeting in United Nation Headquarters on the sidelines of the events of the 80th anniversary session of the General Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the United States of America Donald Trump held a meeting in United Nation Headquarters on the sidelines of the events of the 80th anniversary session of the General Assembly.
The leaders of the two countries thoroughly discussed current issues and priorities for the further expansion of Uzbek-American strategic partnership relations, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.
An exchange of views was held on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. The implementation of the agreements reached following the telephone conversation of September 5 this year was reviewed.
At the beginning of the conversation, the leader of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated President Donald Trump on his great achievements in implementing domestic and foreign policy. His personal contribution and efforts toward the peaceful settlement of acute international and regional conflicts were especially noted.
In turn, the U.S. leader once again supported the irreversible reforms carried out in the New Uzbekistan, aimed at modernizing the economy, improving the well-being of the population and enhancing the country’s authority on the international stage.
They expressed deep satisfaction with the dynamic development of political dialogue and exchanges at various levels, as well as the intensification of business contacts.
President Donald Trump highly praised the successful outcomes of the meetings and negotiations of the leader of Uzbekistan with the heads of more than 50 major American companies and banks held the day before.
A portfolio of contracts and promising projects has been formed in the fields of civil aviation, mining, critical minerals, finance, innovation, chemicals, energy, and other priority areas.
It was emphasized that these projects and agreements will create tens of thousands of new jobs in both countries.
In conclusion of the talks, the leader of our country invited President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time.
The meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United States Donald Trump took place in an open, constructive and friendly atmosphere.
