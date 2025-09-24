Open Menu

US, Uzbek Presidents Outline Priority Areas Of Advancing Strategic Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 07:38 PM

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the United States of America Donald Trump held a meeting in United Nation Headquarters on the sidelines of the events of the 80th anniversary session of the General Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the United States of America Donald Trump held a meeting in United Nation Headquarters on the sidelines of the events of the 80th anniversary session of the General Assembly.

The leaders of the two countries thoroughly discussed current issues and priorities for the further expansion of Uzbek-American strategic partnership relations, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

An exchange of views was held on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. The implementation of the agreements reached following the telephone conversation of September 5 this year was reviewed.

At the beginning of the conversation, the leader of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated President Donald Trump on his great achievements in implementing domestic and foreign policy. His personal contribution and efforts toward the peaceful settlement of acute international and regional conflicts were especially noted.

In turn, the U.S. leader once again supported the irreversible reforms carried out in the New Uzbekistan, aimed at modernizing the economy, improving the well-being of the population and enhancing the country’s authority on the international stage.

They expressed deep satisfaction with the dynamic development of political dialogue and exchanges at various levels, as well as the intensification of business contacts.

President Donald Trump highly praised the successful outcomes of the meetings and negotiations of the leader of Uzbekistan with the heads of more than 50 major American companies and banks held the day before.

A portfolio of contracts and promising projects has been formed in the fields of civil aviation, mining, critical minerals, finance, innovation, chemicals, energy, and other priority areas.

It was emphasized that these projects and agreements will create tens of thousands of new jobs in both countries.

In conclusion of the talks, the leader of our country invited President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time.

The meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United States Donald Trump took place in an open, constructive and friendly atmosphere.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

44 seconds ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

24 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

24 minutes ago
 CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper ..

CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF

39 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

1 hour ago
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

2 hours ago
 MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to prom ..

MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to promote child rights, education an ..

8 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business