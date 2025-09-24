Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan has the potential to secure a prominent place in the global healthcare market by strengthening its pharmaceutical sector through reforms and global best practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan has the potential to secure a prominent place in the global healthcare market by strengthening its pharmaceutical sector through reforms and global best practices.

Addressing the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and Pharma Export Awards, he said industrial policy and regulatory reforms form the foundation of Pakistan’s economic future.

The SAPM emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of Pakistan’s 250 million people.

At the Pharma Export Awards, the top 50 pharmaceutical exporters were honored for their contributions. “The pharmaceutical exporters are Pakistan’s ambassadors, promoting the country’s name across the globe,” he noted.

According to available figures, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports have reached $ 457 million the highest achievement in two decades, marking a record 34 percent growth in the sector.

Reaffirming the government’s support, Haroon said “The government stands firmly with the pharmaceutical industry. Our policies are aimed at strengthening the sector while ensuring the availability of affordable and quality medicines for the people.”

He further said that the participation of international experts in the Summit will strengthen partnerships for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry and stressed the need for adopting global best practices and standards to enhance competitiveness.

"Pakistan has the potential to secure a prominent place in the global healthcare market," SAPM remarked, congratulating the winners of the Export Awards and appreciating their role in projecting a positive image of Pakistan worldwide.