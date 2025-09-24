Excise Dept Collects Rs300m Property Tax In First Quarter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department Multan has collected Rs 300 million in property tax during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 under the 5% relief package.
According to Deputy Director/Admin Khalid Hussain Qasuri, the Punjab government has set recovery targets of Rs 800 million for Multan district and Rs 900 million for Multan division by September 30.
Over 200,000 taxpayers have been served notices through a door-to-door campaign.
Punjab’s overall annual target has been raised to Rs1.75 billion, compared to Rs1.22 billion last year.
Qasuri urged traders, business community, and luxury homeowners to benefit from the 5% relief by ensuring timely payment before September 30. He directed staff to treat taxpayers politely, address their issues on priority, and work with dedication to achieve recovery goals.
