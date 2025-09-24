PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 291 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish on Wednesday, gaining 291.65 points, an increase of 0.18 percent, closing at 158,236.68 points against 157,945.03 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,780,973,159 shares valuing Rs.54.522 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,521,517,383 shares valuing Rs.58.725 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 38 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 659,204,462 shares at Rs.7.12 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 96,383,932 shares at Rs.8.61 per share, and Pak Int.

Bulk with 68,301,777 shares at Rs.14.40 per share.

The top gainers were PIA Holding Company LimitedB, share prices of which increased by Rs.2,317.73 to close at Rs.29,599.00, and Supernet Technologies Limited, which rose by Rs.130.08 to close at Rs.1,430.85.

The major losers were Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited, which declined by Rs.507.25 to close at Rs.32,623.75, and Khyber Textile Mills Limited, which fell by Rs.139.19 to close at Rs.2,109.81.

In the futures market, 477,942,000 shares were traded as compared to 473,929,000 shares on the previous trading day, while the total value stood at Rs.29.009 billion against Rs.33.764 billion previously.

As many as 328 future market companies traded shares out of which 131 witnessed gains, 193 losses whereas four companies remained stagnant.