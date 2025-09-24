RCCI Hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference In Dhaka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:48 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has inaugurated the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference along with the 3rd Pakistan Exhibition at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has inaugurated the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference along with the 3rd Pakistan Exhibition at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.
The three-day exhibition, showcasing key sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, will run until 27 September.
According to press release, RCCI President Usman Shuakat in his inaugural speech emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade, expanding business opportunities, and fostering people-to-people linkages.
The session was attended by SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Md Jashim Uddin, who expressed optimism about greater cooperation between the two nations, particularly in mobile financial systems.
He also announced Bangladesh’s plans to inaugurate a Bangladesh Fair in Pakistan next year to further boost regional trade ties.
Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka, Muhammad Wasif, formally inaugurated the exhibition, followed by his address in which he highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He underscored the potential for expanding opportunities in regional trade and connectivity.
The event also featured participation from RCCI Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former RCCI President Abdur Rauf Chaudhry, representatives of the SAARC Chamber, as well as business leaders from textile, pharmaceutical, and other key sectors.
Recent Stories
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists ..
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar8 minutes ago
-
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka24 seconds ago
-
FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan13 minutes ago
-
CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan8 minutes ago
-
US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Syria agree to form JWG for agricultural cooperation2 hours ago
-
PIDE study shows half of beneficiaries lifted out of poverty under graduation programme2 hours ago
-
SECP seeks public comments on CIB requirement for companies issuing right shares3 hours ago
-
Additional director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
Police adopt zero tolerance against women harassment: CPO3 hours ago
-
All-out efforts to be made for revival of dry port: Ali Raza Hanjra4 hours ago
-
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago