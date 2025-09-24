Open Menu

RCCI Hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference In Dhaka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:48 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has inaugurated the Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference along with the 3rd Pakistan Exhibition at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka

The three-day exhibition, showcasing key sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, will run until 27 September.

According to press release, RCCI President Usman Shuakat in his inaugural speech emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade, expanding business opportunities, and fostering people-to-people linkages.

The session was attended by SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Md Jashim Uddin, who expressed optimism about greater cooperation between the two nations, particularly in mobile financial systems.

He also announced Bangladesh’s plans to inaugurate a Bangladesh Fair in Pakistan next year to further boost regional trade ties.

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka, Muhammad Wasif, formally inaugurated the exhibition, followed by his address in which he highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He underscored the potential for expanding opportunities in regional trade and connectivity.

The event also featured participation from RCCI Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former RCCI President Abdur Rauf Chaudhry, representatives of the SAARC Chamber, as well as business leaders from textile, pharmaceutical, and other key sectors.

