Gas transmission network being reinforced with 18,731-km additional pipelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay around 18,731-kilometer (km) pipelines in their respective areas to strengthen their network transmission and distribution networks during the current fiscal year.

Last year, the companies laid around 3,540 km pipelines against the target of 7,497- km, according to an official document available with APP.

Besides, the SNGPL and SSGC are working on at least seven major projects to reinforce their gas transmission and distribution systems.

The SNGPL is constructing a 12 km pipeline to supply 30 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. "The project is expected to be completed by the end of December, 2021," according to an official document available with APP.

Similarly, a 20-km pipeline is being laid to provide 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021- 22.

However, to supply 5 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City on a temporary basis, a 2-km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City.

Whereas, a project is being launched to address the acute low gas pressure issues during the winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,296 million for system augmentation of transmission Charsadda-Khazana-Tangi pipeline.

The SNGPL is confident that a 22-km transmission mainlines from Barki to Sunder and a 10-km from Dial to G.T Road is expected to be completed by December, 2021.

On the SSGC network, a 3.5-km pipeline would be constructed at a cost of Rs149.41 million for supplying 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi.

The company also got approval for laying an 8.7-km pipeline to supply 10 MMCFD gas to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs 731.447.

During the current fiscal year, the two companies would collectively invest Rs17,571 million on transmission projects, Rs91,812 million on distribution projects and Rs 3,156 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112,539 million.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315 km Transmission 149,715 km Distribution and 39,612 km service gas pipelines to cater for the requirement of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.

