German shares gain 1.27 pct at start of trading on Thursday

BERLIN, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 189.47 points, or 1.27 percent, opening at 15,162.8 points after closing below 15,000 points after heavy losses on Wednesday.

The biggest winner among Germany's 40 largest listed companies was car maker Daimler, increasing by 2.20 percent, followed by industrial gas producer Linde with 1.97 percent and car maker BMW with 1.92 percent.

Production of the German industry in August declined by 4 percent on the previous month but was still up 1.7 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0150 percentage points to minus 0.1970 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1555 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

