German stocks record small gains on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 46.63 points, or 0.30 percent, opening at 15,739.9 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 46.63 points, or 0.30 percent, opening at 15,739.9 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was Siemens Energy, increasing by 2.34 percent, followed by online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 1.76 percent and chipmaker Infineon with 1.28 percent.

Shares of Covestro fell by 0.

11 percent. The German plastic specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Turnover in Germany's building completion work sector in the first quarter of 2021 declined by 3.1 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds grew 0.0030 percentage points to minus 0.2650 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2107 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.