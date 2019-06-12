UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Hit All Time High At Rs 72,600 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Gold price hit all time high at Rs 72,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :According to Karachi Sarafa Association the price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 72,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 72, 200.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 62,243 against Rs 61,900 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs870 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs745.88.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $14 and was traded at $1336 as compared to the last closing at $1322.

