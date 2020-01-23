Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 23 Jan 2020
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:07 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77390.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76650.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70260.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 853.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76130.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69000.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77160.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70730.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67515.00