Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 23 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77390.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76650.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70260.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 853.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76130.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69000.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77160.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70730.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67515.00