Govt allocates Rs 2,916.082 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), 2021-22 has allocated Rs 2,916.082 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2021-22, the government is intended to spent an amount of Rs 620.351 million on Establishment of 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh.

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs 2351.082 million for 11 ongoing projects, whereas Rs 565.000 million was allocated for 6 new schemes during fiscal year 2021-22.

The government has allocated Rs 400 million in its public sector development program for the National business Development Programme for SMEs .

Meanwhile, Rs 300 million each was allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan, Industrial Designing and Automation Centers Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including feasibility knowledge Economy Initiative (All over Pakistan).

The government has also allocated Rs 106.500 million for Establishment of Metal Park in Balochistan (Feasibility), where as Rs 100 million has been allocated for 1000 industrial stitching units, All over Pakistan.