UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Rs 2,916.082 Mln For Industries And Production In PSDP 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Govt allocates Rs 2,916.082 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), 2021-22 has allocated Rs 2,916.082 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2021-22, the government is intended to spent an amount of Rs 620.351 million on Establishment of 132 KV Grid station at Bin Qasim industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi Sindh.

In its annual development program, the government has earmarked Rs 2351.082 million for 11 ongoing projects, whereas Rs 565.000 million was allocated for 6 new schemes during fiscal year 2021-22.

The government has allocated Rs 400 million in its public sector development program for the National business Development Programme for SMEs .

Meanwhile, Rs 300 million each was allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, Lasbela Balochistan, Industrial Designing and Automation Centers Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot, National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) including feasibility knowledge Economy Initiative (All over Pakistan).

The government has also allocated Rs 106.500 million for Establishment of Metal Park in Balochistan (Feasibility), where as Rs 100 million has been allocated for 1000 industrial stitching units, All over Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Technology Business Sialkot Lasbela Bin Qasim Hub All Government Million

Recent Stories

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

30 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

45 minutes ago

94,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

45 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

1 hour ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.