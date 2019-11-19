UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Should Take Direct Steps To Save Industries, Business: PSPI Paton-in-Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Govt should take direct steps to save industries, business: PSPI Paton-in-Chief

Patron in Chief Pakistan Steel Pipeline Industry (PSPI) and former chairman FPCCI Khalid Jahangir Butt has urged government to take direct steps to save industries and business and in the event of any further delay millions of people will be rendered jobless

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Patron in Chief Pakistan Steel Pipeline Industry (PSPI) and former chairman FPCCI Khalid Jahangir Butt has urged government to take direct steps to save industries and business and in the event of any further delay millions of people will be rendered jobless.He said this in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He held that industries are considered back bone of every country but in our country this back bone is being targeted advertently or inadvertently.He asked the traders community and industrialists to play a forceful role in the fortification of national economy setting aside their political considerations.

No uncertain work can give nothing else than embarrassment to a state and our county cannot afford it."I humbly request ministry of industries and production what formula was reached between us and ministry stands deferred and this state of affairs has driven the steel industry into web of multiple difficulties.

If those advocating the slogan of not two but one Pakistan will impart discriminatory treatment then it will be matter of shame for them and it will be more devastating for us.He went on to say if the incumbent government is hell bent of showering its favors on its blue eyed boys then steel industry will meet what disastrous doom, God knows better.I appeal to all traders to extend full cooperation to state in generating maximum revenue.He pointed out that business stands closed since the last one year and thousands of people have gone jobless.

If the current policies continue and government does not change its attitude then the steel industry will stand annihilated depriving thousands of people of their jobs. This defamation will go to the government.

If our exports are not improve then what share we will put in our imports. Government is discouraging import of luxury goods so that Dollar remains stable. This is a good step but why the industry is blameworthy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Business Dollar God Event All Government Industry Share Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

12 minutes ago

The crown' peddles subversive republican message, ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanks fans for liki ..

1 minute ago

Step father harassed me for four years: Pakistani ..

1 minute ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interba ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.