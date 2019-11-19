Govt should take direct steps to save industries, business: PSPI Paton-in-Chief

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Patron in Chief Pakistan Steel Pipeline Industry (PSPI) and former chairman FPCCI Khalid Jahangir Butt has urged government to take direct steps to save industries and business and in the event of any further delay millions of people will be rendered jobless.He said this in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He held that industries are considered back bone of every country but in our country this back bone is being targeted advertently or inadvertently.He asked the traders community and industrialists to play a forceful role in the fortification of national economy setting aside their political considerations.

No uncertain work can give nothing else than embarrassment to a state and our county cannot afford it."I humbly request ministry of industries and production what formula was reached between us and ministry stands deferred and this state of affairs has driven the steel industry into web of multiple difficulties.

If those advocating the slogan of not two but one Pakistan will impart discriminatory treatment then it will be matter of shame for them and it will be more devastating for us.He went on to say if the incumbent government is hell bent of showering its favors on its blue eyed boys then steel industry will meet what disastrous doom, God knows better.I appeal to all traders to extend full cooperation to state in generating maximum revenue.He pointed out that business stands closed since the last one year and thousands of people have gone jobless.

If the current policies continue and government does not change its attitude then the steel industry will stand annihilated depriving thousands of people of their jobs. This defamation will go to the government.

If our exports are not improve then what share we will put in our imports. Government is discouraging import of luxury goods so that Dollar remains stable. This is a good step but why the industry is blameworthy.