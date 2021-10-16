UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Epidemic Prevention, Control Measures Do Not Undermine Its Sound Business Environment: Industry Insiders

HONG KONG, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's epidemic prevention and control measures do not undermine its sound business environment, and Hong Kong's economy is bound to recover and develop further in the future, industry insiders in Hong Kong have said.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the global business environment has been greatly challenged.

Industry insiders told Xinhua recently that those who can effectively prevent and control the epidemic will be able to resume business activities and have a sound business environment.

Yang Yuchuan, a professor with the Hong Kong Financial Services Institute, said Hong Kong's epidemic prevention and control measures have been gradually improved and the business environment has improved markedly with businesses generally recovered.

