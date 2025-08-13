- Home
Indonesian Embassy,PRCS Jointly Organizes Blood Donation Drive On 80th Independence Celebration
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM
The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), held a blood donation drive under the campaign, “Donate Blood, Save Lives”
"Indonesian Embassy and PCRS Signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Humanitarian Cooperation and through this blood donation drives under the campaign, was held as part of events in celebrating the 80th Independence Day of Indonesia and the 75th Anniversary of Indonesia-Pakistan Bilateral Relations.
The event was officially opened by H.E. Mr. Chandra W. Sukotjo, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador highlighted the Indonesian President’s instruction to mark this year’s Independence Day celebrations with simplicity while ensuring they remain meaningful and impactful to others.
“The blood donation is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary impact that our blood donors make in the community.
Not only have you given the gift of life to patients who need transfusion, you are also the beacon of hope and strength for their grateful families,” Ambassador said in front of Chairperson of PRCS, Mdm. Farzana Naek, and PRCS volunteers, as well as potential donors from ASEAN diplomats, Islamabad Foreign Women’s Association (IFWA), Indonesian community including students, and Pakistani community.
In her address, Chairperson of PRCS praised the Indonesian Embassy’s consistent humanitarian efforts over the years and acknowledged the success of previous joint blood donation campaigns. “It is truly an honor to be at the Indonesian Embassy for such a noble cause,” Chairperson said while extended her heartfelt wishes to all participants and expressed optimism for the continued success of the partnership between the Indonesian Embassy and PRCS.
Highlighting the significance of the event, the Indonesian Ambassador-designate and Chairperson of PRCS signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on humanitarian and emergency situation cooperation. “This partnership will act as a catalyst for further collaboration, fuelled by spirits of innovation, teamwork, and friendship,” Ambassador concluded his remarks. “I am optimistic for further collaboration, not only with the Indonesian Embassy but also with other Embassies from ASEAN countries,” Chairperson said during interview with journalists from several TV channels and online medias.
Participants expressed enthusiasm for being part of an event that strengthens people-to-people connections, while directly contributing to saving lives. “I'd never donated my blood before. I was scared! But this time I dared to donate it. I learned that donating blood not only makes me healthy, but also helps the lives of others,” expressed Lidzikri, an Indonesian student in International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI).
Several foreign nationals also participated in the blood donation. “I am excited, this is my first experience,” said Nardos from Ethiopia accompanied by her husband from Eritrea. While Lee from South Africa and Elizabeth from the Philippines experienced their first time to participate in the blood donation, Gilles from French has just participated after 20 years for not donating blood.
Indeed, the blood donation underscored the Indonesian Embassy’s commitment to humanitarian causes and reinforced the warm diplomatic, cultural, and social ties among people in Pakistan.
