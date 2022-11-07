UrduPoint.com

Iran To Double Gas Exports To Armenia Under New Agreement - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Iran will double gas exports to Armenia in exchange for electricity, according to the agreement on barter gas and energy supplies reached by Tehran and Yerevan in early November, Iranian media reported on Monday.

On November 1, Iran and Armenia signed an agreement on doubling the volume of gas imports from Tehran to Yerevan, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran exports its gas to Armenia in exchange for electricity, the agency added.

Currently, Iran exports 1 million cubic meters of gas to Armenia per day, and under the new agreement, this volume will double, the report said.

Since 2009, Armenia has been receiving gas from Iran via the Iran-Armenia gas pipeline. Yerevan receives one cubic meter of gas from Tehran in exchange for three kilowatt-hours of electricity produced in Armenia, according to local media.

