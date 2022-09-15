Japan Increases Russian LNG Imports by 211% in August Compared to 2021 - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Japan in August increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 211.2% year-on-year and decreased oil imports by 20.3%, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

Moreover, imports of coal in August decreased by 32.6% year-on-year, and ore imports rose 44.9% over the same period.