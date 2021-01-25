UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Provide Rs 3.078 Billion For Weather Surveillance

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Japan to provide Rs 3.078 billion for weather surveillance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Japan committed to provide Rs 3.078 billion grant assistance for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar system in Sukkur to expend the Jurisdiction meteorological services.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of Japanese grant assistance of worth Rs 3.078 billion for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic affairs here.

This project will help delivery of reliable and timely meteorological services to prevent the damage to life and property caused by disasters.

The grant agreement was signed by the Federal Secretary EAD, Noor Ahmad and Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori on behalf of their governments today.  Talking on the occasion, the Secretary EAD expressed that Pakistan valued the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries shared mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

He said that Japanese economic assistance had played and would continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the earlier assistance extended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for installation of the Weather Surveillance Radars in Karachi, Islamabad and Multan and establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre (SMRFC).

He acknowledged Japan as a proactive development partner who has always helped Pakistan during any emergency such as polio and COVID-19 outbreak.

The ambassador apprised that disaster management was one of its priority areas as both the countries were prone to natural disasters with frequent episodes of floods, earthquakes, storms, landslides and heavy rains.

Japan with its experience and technical expertise is glad to assist Pakistan, especially for disaster risk reduction, to save lives and properties of people.  Apart from these projects, Japan regularly offers fully-funded training courses and masters/doctorate programs including Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Leaders Capacity Development and Human Resource Development to strengthen disaster management in Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the government and the Peoples of Japan for their continued support.

He assured the Japanese-side of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful and enhanced cooperation between the two sides in future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Polio Sukkur Japan All From Government Agreement Billion Rains

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

6 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

21 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

51 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.