Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Kaya Container Ship
Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship
Botany Bay Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Horizon
Mandarin Eagle
Heilan Brother
CSL Sophie
Diyala
Oriental Rose
Kota Kaya
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Hyundai Vancouver 10/03/20
Botany Bay 10/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
MTM Hamburg 09/03/20 L/11000. Ethanol
Fairchem Copper 10/03/20 D/1500 Chemical
OOCL Chicago 10/03/20 Container
Diaporos 10/03/20 Container
Cembay 10/03/20 L/10500 Cement
Yangtze Alpha 10/03/20 D/24386 General Cargo
Navig8 Amethyst 11/03/20 D/7000 Chem
Al Mahboobah 11/03/20 D/12450 Chem
Maple 11/03/20 D/18000 Palm Oil
APL Thailand 11/03/20 D/L Container
Sun Globe 11/03/20 D/12828 Steel
Dolphin Star 11/03/20 D/768 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 90,894 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,117 metric tons of
export cargo and 46,777 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 45,647 24,539 70,186
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 19,578 19,578
Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,130 ------ 1,130