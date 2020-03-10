Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Kaya Container Ship

Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship

Botany Bay Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Horizon

Mandarin Eagle

Heilan Brother

CSL Sophie

Diyala

Oriental Rose

Kota Kaya

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Hyundai Vancouver 10/03/20

Botany Bay 10/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

MTM Hamburg 09/03/20 L/11000. Ethanol

Fairchem Copper 10/03/20 D/1500 Chemical

OOCL Chicago 10/03/20 Container

Diaporos 10/03/20 Container

Cembay 10/03/20 L/10500 Cement

Yangtze Alpha 10/03/20 D/24386 General Cargo

Navig8 Amethyst 11/03/20 D/7000 Chem

Al Mahboobah 11/03/20 D/12450 Chem

Maple 11/03/20 D/18000 Palm Oil

APL Thailand 11/03/20 D/L Container

Sun Globe 11/03/20 D/12828 Steel

Dolphin Star 11/03/20 D/768 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 90,894 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,117 metric tons of

export cargo and 46,777 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 45,647 24,539 70,186

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 19,578 19,578

Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,130 ------ 1,130